BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] moved down -25.49: Why It’s Important

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] slipped around -6.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.32 at the close of the session, down -25.49%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Promising Topline Results from Part 1 of Pivotal SERENITY III Trial of BXCL501 for At-Home Use in Acute Treatment of Agitation in Bipolar Disorders or Schizophrenia.

Clinically meaningful efficacy results observed with half (60mcg) of the approved dose of IGALMI™.

Greater than 50% PEC response rate attained; proportionally consistent with dose response when compared to rates seen in SERENITY I and II.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -10.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTAI Stock saw the intraday high of $26.22 and lowest of $17.0001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.12, which means current price is +17.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 518.77K shares, BTAI reached a trading volume of 3130665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $53.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 987.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40.

How has BTAI stock performed recently?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.18. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.47, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]