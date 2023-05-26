Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] moved up 13.39: Why It’s Important

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 13.39%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Benitec Biopharma Releases Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

9 subjects enrolled into the OPMD clinical development program.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock is now 38.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNTC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.315 and lowest of $0.209 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.10, which means current price is +45.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 289.20K shares, BNTC reached a trading volume of 3026708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNTC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has BNTC stock performed recently?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.90. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2152, while it was recorded at 0.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2881 for the last 200 days.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -24457.53 and a Gross Margin at -449.32. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24942.47.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -149.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.14. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]