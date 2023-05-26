Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] gain 35.89% so far this year. What now?

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: BMR] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 116.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.96. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NVIDIA announces the release of NVENC Video Codec SDK 12.1 showcasing the integration with Beamr CABR.

The integration of CABR with NVENC, utilizing the Iterative Encoding, Recon, and External look ahead features, enables a range of powerful use cases, unlocking new use cases offering significant benefits for video encoding. These use cases include reducing bitrate of a target encode while preserving quality, as well as codec modernization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50442015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at 27.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.30%.

The market cap for BMR stock reached $68.60 million, with 12.88 million shares outstanding and 12.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.35K shares, BMR reached a trading volume of 50442015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.65.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 129.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.34 for Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.01 and a Gross Margin at +95.67. Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.59.

Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Beamr Imaging Ltd. [BMR]