Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is 5.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] gained 0.41% or 0.81 points to close at $197.56 with a heavy trading volume of 2442374 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM that AUTODESK, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

– First quarter revenue grew 8 percent, and 12 percent at constant exchange rates, to $1.3 billion.- Cash flow from operating activities was $723 million, up 67 percent year over year, and free cash flow was $714 million, up 69 percent.- Current remaining performance obligations were $3.5 billion, up 12 percent year over year.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

It opened the trading session at $197.84, the shares rose to $199.51 and dropped to $195.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADSK points out that the company has recorded -5.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ADSK reached to a volume of 2442374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $232.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ADSK stock

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.33, while it was recorded at 199.07 for the last single week of trading, and 202.65 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +89.54. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.64.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 25.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 232.84. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $60,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 15.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]