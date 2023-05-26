Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain 82.72% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.02 during the day while it closed the day at $0.97. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Societal CDMO Enters Agreement With Atossa Therapeutics to Provide Clinical Trial Services (CTS) for Innovative Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator.

CTS Activities will Focus on Analytic Method Transfer, Manufacturing of R&D Engineering Batches, and Stability Studies to Support Planned Clinical Trials of Atossa’s Proprietary Oral (Z)-endoxifen Formulation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 35.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATOS stock has inclined by 29.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.29% and gained 82.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $122.28 million, with 126.62 million shares outstanding and 126.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 362.18K shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 2957717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

ATOS stock trade performance evaluation

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.46. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 59.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.60 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7072, while it was recorded at 0.8259 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7813 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.20 and a Current Ratio set at 21.20.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Insider Ownership positions