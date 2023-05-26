Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 million, down -43.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ARQT] loss -6.79% or -0.61 points to close at $8.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3311188 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Arcutis Announces Leadership Transition.

Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ken Lock Stepping Down.

It opened the trading session at $8.50, the shares rose to $8.56 and dropped to $8.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARQT points out that the company has recorded -54.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ARQT reached to a volume of 3311188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

Trading performance analysis for ARQT stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, ARQT shares dropped by -39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.66 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.04 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8449.76.

Return on Total Capital for ARQT is now -76.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.64. Additionally, ARQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,162,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. [ARQT]