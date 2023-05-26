Annexon Inc. [ANNX] moved down -59.38: Why It’s Important

Annexon Inc. [NASDAQ: ANNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -59.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -63.79%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Annexon Topline Data from ARCHER Phase 2 Trial of ANX007 in Geographic Atrophy Demonstrated Statistically Significant, Dose-Dependent Preservation of Visual Function.

ARCHER data support ANX007 as the first complement therapy to preserve visual acuity, achieving statistically significant protection against vision loss in both foveal and non-foveal patients through 12 months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Reduction in rate of geographic atrophy lesion growth did not reach statistical significance.

Over the last 12 months, ANNX stock dropped by -34.38%. The one-year Annexon Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.36. The average equity rating for ANNX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.60 million, with 73.86 million shares outstanding and 46.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.71K shares, ANNX stock reached a trading volume of 11889568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annexon Inc. [ANNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANNX shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annexon Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

ANNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.79. With this latest performance, ANNX shares dropped by -60.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.48 for Annexon Inc. [ANNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annexon Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ANNX is now -54.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annexon Inc. [ANNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, ANNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annexon Inc. [ANNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,774,337 per employee.Annexon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

ANNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annexon Inc. go to 38.60%.

Annexon Inc. [ANNX] Insider Position Details