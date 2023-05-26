Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $26.19 billion, down -17.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $217.46 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $214.93, while the highest price level was $220.10. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM that AMGEN RESPONDS TO FTC ACTION RE: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) complaint seeking to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc:.

“Amgen is disappointed by the FTC’s decision and remains committed to completing this acquisition, which will bring significant benefits to patients suffering from very serious rare diseases in the U.S. and around the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.20 percent and weekly performance of -3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 2873059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $255.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.33 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.65, while it was recorded at 222.13 for the last single week of trading, and 249.99 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 1.72%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions