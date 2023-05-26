American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] moved down -3.13: Why It’s Important

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.78%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM that AEP RELEASES 2023 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) issued the 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, an annual assessment of its performance as a public company and community partner. This report marks AEP’s 17th year of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, demonstrating its commitment to reporting the company’s progress toward a sustainable energy future.

The report’s theme, “Delivering the Power of Opportunity”, reflects AEP’s sustainable growth strategy, which is focused on a clean and just transition; environmental compliance and stewardship; employee well-being and engagement; social justice and equity; and strong and effective corporate governance.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -19.29%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.51 billion, with 514.18 million shares outstanding and 513.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 4951964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $103.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.10 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.83, while it was recorded at 85.33 for the last single week of trading, and 93.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.35%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details