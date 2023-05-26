Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell -96.68% so far this year. What now?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 17.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.34. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Allarity Therapeutics Accelerates Trial Enrollment To Bring FDA-Approved Breast Cancer Treatment To European Market – Interim Results Could Be Released In Second Half Of 2023.

Recently, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) announced plans to speed up its Phase 2 clinical trial for IXEMPRA®, the clinical-stage pharma company’s metastatic breast cancer treatment. Already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients in the United States, the company is sponsoring this current trial as part of its work to get IXEMPRA® and IXEMPRA-DRP® the companion diagnostic approved as a treatment in Europe. With the accelerated recruitment of patients, Allarity aims to release interim data from the trial in the second half of 2023.

Originally developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, IXEMPRA is a small molecule targeted inhibitor of microtubules, the structures that help form the cancer cell’s cytoskeleton and regulate cell growth. IXEMPRA® attaches to these microtubules to block the process of dividing and multiplying, ultimately causing the cancer cell to die. As such, it’s meant to both kill existing cancer cells and slow the growth of new ones.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3561144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.88%.

The market cap for ALLR stock reached $6.93 million, with 19.14 million shares outstanding and 19.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 3561144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has ALLR stock performed recently?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.11 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2556, while it was recorded at 0.3022 for the last single week of trading, and 16.0500 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]