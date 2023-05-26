Accenture plc [ACN] Revenue clocked in at $63.14 billion, up 9.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] gained 1.72% or 4.94 points to close at $291.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3564686 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM that Accenture Federal Services Wins Position on IRS Blanket Purchase Agreement with $2.6B Ceiling Value.

Company to Help Make Tax Return Processing Faster and More Secure for Millions of Americans.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has awarded Accenture Federal Services a position on an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) systems modernization blanket purchase agreement. The award has a ceiling value of $2.6B.

It opened the trading session at $288.51, the shares rose to $293.15 and dropped to $285.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACN points out that the company has recorded -0.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ACN reached to a volume of 3564686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $311.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ACN stock

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.23, while it was recorded at 289.51 for the last single week of trading, and 278.16 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accenture plc [ACN]