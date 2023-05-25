why Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.62

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.65%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that URBN Reports Record Q1 Sales and EPS.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2023, increased 5.9% to a record $1.11 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5%, partially offset by a 1% negative impact of foreign currency translation. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 17% at the Free People Group and 13% at the Anthropologie Group and decreased 13% at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 11% driven by a 14% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales due to a decrease in sales to department stores and specialty customers, while Urban Outfitters wholesale sales increased by $1 million. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $28.6 million driven by a 118% increase in our subscribers as of the current quarter end versus the end of the prior year’s comparable quarter.

Over the last 12 months, URBN stock rose by 60.44%. The one-year Urban Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.54. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.04 billion, with 92.17 million shares outstanding and 60.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, URBN stock reached a trading volume of 13305042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $28.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.65. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.04, while it was recorded at 28.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.90. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 7.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.33. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

URBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to 19.50%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details