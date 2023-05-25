why Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $218.74

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.49%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM that BLET and Union Pacific Reach Historic Agreement to Improve Work Schedules and Time Off for Locomotive Engineers.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and Union Pacific Railroad today announced a historic tentative agreement that enhances the quality of life for Union Pacific’s locomotive engineers and their families by making it possible for them to have more predictable schedules. It also will enable the railroad to better manage staffing levels, which supports more consistent and reliable service.

The tentative agreement provides locomotive engineers with an 11 days on, 4 days off schedule. Union Pacific expects to make meaningful progress implementing the new work/rest schedules within a year of ratification.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock dropped by -11.52%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.91 billion, with 610.60 million shares outstanding and 607.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 2970422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $218.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.55, while it was recorded at 196.87 for the last single week of trading, and 206.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.68 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.13.

Return on Total Capital for UNP is now 21.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.40. Additionally, UNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 270.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] managed to generate an average of $227,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 9.01%.

