why Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.29

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] slipped around -2.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.06 at the close of the session, down -9.82%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 9:31 PM that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces the Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“HASI,” “we”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 13,043,479 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share for total estimated gross proceeds of approximately $300 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,956,521 additional shares of common stock. The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SMBC Nikko, B. Riley Securities, Baird, Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock is now -16.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HASI Stock saw the intraday high of $25.10 and lowest of $23.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.84, which means current price is +2.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 709.61K shares, HASI reached a trading volume of 3325878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $42.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has HASI stock performed recently?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.70, while it was recorded at 25.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.29 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.88. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $357,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 10.15%.

Insider trade positions for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]