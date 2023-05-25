why GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.00

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: GCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.59%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Reaching Highest Profitability in the Company’s History.

The one-year GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.46. The average equity rating for GCT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.10 million, with 42.00 million shares outstanding and 16.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.77K shares, GCT stock reached a trading volume of 31813074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

GCT Stock Performance Analysis:

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.59. With this latest performance, GCT shares gained by 35.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.17 for GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into GigaCloud Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. [GCT] Insider Position Details