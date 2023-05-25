why First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.34

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] slipped around -0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.95 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM that CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) reminds the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is now -28.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.13 and lowest of $5.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.81, which means current price is +7.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 4264298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.90, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]