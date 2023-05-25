why bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.90

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.44%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that bluebird bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress.

– Biologics License Application (BLA) for lovo-cel for sickle cell disease submitted to FDA -.

– First commercial infusions completed for both ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA® -.

Over the last 12 months, BLUE stock rose by 7.76%. The one-year bluebird bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.68. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $388.22 million, with 102.92 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, BLUE stock reached a trading volume of 3112500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

BLUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for bluebird bio Inc. go to 45.80%.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details