why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.80

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.47%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports First Quarter Results.

Company delivered decade-high first quarter net sales led by 14% growth from Abercrombie brands.

Gross profit rate up 570 basis points over Q1 2022, driving operating margin above expectations.

Over the last 12 months, ANF stock rose by 12.83%. The one-year Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.54. The average equity rating for ANF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 49.21 million shares outstanding and 48.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ANF stock reached a trading volume of 13621532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80.

ANF Stock Performance Analysis:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.47. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 31.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 24.58 for the last single week of trading, and 22.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.18. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ANF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Insider Position Details