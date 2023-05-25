Vistra Corp. [VST] Revenue clocked in at $15.03 billion, up 5.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] price plunged by -0.65 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM that TXU Energy Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Beat the Heat Program, Donates $125,000 to Keep Texans Cool.

Multi-week summer initiative provides fans and air conditioning to those in need.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TXU Energy today announced the launch of its signature Beat the Heat program, celebrating 25 years of helping Texans in need. This year’s multi-week, $125,000 initiative includes distributing new air conditioning units and fans in partnership with social service agencies across the state.

A sum of 2972779 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.02M shares. Vistra Corp. shares reached a high of $24.54 and dropped to a low of $24.265 until finishing in the latest session at $24.40.

The one-year VST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.81. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 24.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Vistra Corp. [VST] Insider Position Details