Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell -30.67% so far this year. What now?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] loss -3.58% on the last trading session, reaching $2.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Commences S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Economic Study and Environmental Baseline Program for its Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

NYSE American: UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce that it has selected SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (“SLR”) and Wood (Canada) Ltd. (“Wood”) to conduct an S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Economic Study (“S-K 1300 IAES”) for the Company’s 100% owned Roughrider Project (the “Project or “Roughrider”). Additionally, the Company has selected Canada North Environmental Services (“CanNorth”) to conduct environmental baseline work for the Roughrider Project.

Uranium Energy Corp. represents 369.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.00 billion with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $2.64 to $2.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 3771996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 59.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]