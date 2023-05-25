Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell -37.07% so far this year. What now?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] loss -11.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.48 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Nareit 2023 REITweek Investor Conference.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

Uniti Group Inc. represents 236.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $839.24 million with the latest information. UNIT stock price has been found in the range of $3.47 to $3.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, UNIT reached a trading volume of 3875444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for UNIT stock

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.47 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 17.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of -$12,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 17.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]