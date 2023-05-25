UGI Corporation [UGI] Revenue clocked in at $9.83 billion, down -24.95% YTD: What’s Next?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] loss -1.45% or -0.41 points to close at $27.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4521402 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Price Senior Notes Offering.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiaries, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (“AmeriGas Partners”) and AmeriGas Finance Corp. (together with AmeriGas Partners, the “Issuers”) priced their offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 9.375% senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in an offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, a cash contribution from UGI Corporation and/or other sources of liquidity, to redeem or repurchase in full the Issuers’ 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024, including accrued interest thereon, and to pay related fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $28.16, the shares rose to $28.29 and dropped to $27.6625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UGI points out that the company has recorded -31.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, UGI reached to a volume of 4521402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $40.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for UGI stock

UGI Corporation [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.22 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.63, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.38 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.60. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $228,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 5.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UGI Corporation [UGI]