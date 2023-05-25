Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] is -81.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.12. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Tivic Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Gross Profit Increase by 61.3%; extends innovation pipeline to include vagus nerve stimulation.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1 2023”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5554546 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at 7.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.39%.

The market cap for TIVC stock reached $3.64 million, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 6.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 5554546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has TIVC stock performed recently?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1501, while it was recorded at 0.1235 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9223 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]