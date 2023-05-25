The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -0.78: Why It’s Important

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] slipped around -0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $66.30 at the close of the session, down -0.78%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that The Trade Desk Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We delivered outstanding performance in the first quarter, once again outpacing the digital advertising market, growing revenue 21% year-over-year to $383 million. Our strong start to the year is testament to the increasing value that marketers place on objective, transparent, data-driven media buying on the open internet,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “2023 is already proving to be a pivotal year for our industry. The shift from linear to connected TV continues to accelerate and fully decisioned programmatic will feature more prominently than ever at this year’s upfronts. At the same time, more leading marketers are leveraging new innovations, such as shopper data, to better understand the relationship between campaign activity and consumer action. As The Trade Desk continues to innovate in these and many other areas, we are well positioned to deliver premium value to our clients and gain share.”.

The Trade Desk Inc. stock is now 47.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $66.82 and lowest of $64.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.75, which means current price is +60.92% above from all time high which was touched on 05/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 3196351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.87, while it was recorded at 67.20 for the last single week of trading, and 56.30 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

