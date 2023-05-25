The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] moved up 0.51: Why It’s Important

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] closed the trading session at $13.83 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.57, while the highest price level was $13.97. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM that GOODYEAR COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM ELLIOTT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) (“Goodyear” or “the Company”) released the following statement regarding the letter Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott”) sent to the Goodyear Board of Directors this morning:.

“We value input from our shareholders and regularly engage with them. We are reviewing Elliott’s recommendations, and we intend to meet with them to discuss their views in more detail.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.26 percent and weekly performance of -5.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, GT reached to a volume of 5527764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.24%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions