Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Revenue clocked in at $5.40 billion, down -32.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] loss -4.70% or -0.35 points to close at $7.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3129092 shares. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 7:58 AM that TDS announces second quarter 2023 dividends.

The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared second quarter 2023 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares payable on June 30, 2023, to holders of record on June 15, 2023.

TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per Common Share and Series A Common Share.

It opened the trading session at $7.49, the shares rose to $7.49 and dropped to $7.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDS points out that the company has recorded -29.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, TDS reached to a volume of 3129092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for TDS stock

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -27.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]