Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] Is Currently 14.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Smart for Life Inc. [NASDAQ: SMFL] closed the trading session at $2.34 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.15, while the highest price level was $2.65. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Smart for Life Announces Launch of New Line of Sports Illustrated Protein Bars.

Sports Illustrated Protein Bars Are Specifically Engineered to Promote Clean and Active Lifestyles.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Smart for Life Launches New Line of Sports Illustrated Protein Bars.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.09 percent and weekly performance of -30.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -50.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SMFL reached to a volume of 5343709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart for Life Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

SMFL stock trade performance evaluation

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.15. With this latest performance, SMFL shares dropped by -50.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.71 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Smart for Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -168.73.

Smart for Life Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Smart for Life Inc. [SMFL]: Insider Ownership positions