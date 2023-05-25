Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] moved down -10.58: Why It’s Important

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] closed the trading session at $131.36 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $128.45, while the highest price level was $139.16. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Update on Regulatory Review of SRP-9001.

New regulatory action date is June 22, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today provided the following update on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), which is currently under review for the treatment of ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.37 percent and weekly performance of -11.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 5521873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $175.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.57.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.25, while it was recorded at 144.57 for the last single week of trading, and 122.16 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.83 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.15. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$605,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions