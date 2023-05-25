RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR] is 4.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: RNR] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -2.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $192.00. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM that RenaissanceRe Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6,300,000 Common Shares.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,300,000 of its common shares at a price to the public of $192.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on May 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the previously announced acquisition of certain subsidiaries of American International Group, Inc., including Validus Holdings, Ltd., Validus Specialty, LLC and Validus Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Validus Acquisition”), to pay related costs and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3254971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for RNR stock reached $8.27 billion, with 43.93 million shares outstanding and 43.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 340.79K shares, RNR reached a trading volume of 3254971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNR shares is $239.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.58.

How has RNR stock performed recently?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, RNR shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.57, while it was recorded at 194.26 for the last single week of trading, and 179.91 for the last 200 days.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.04.

Return on Total Capital for RNR is now -27.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.65. Additionally, RNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR] managed to generate an average of -$1,479,501 per employee.

Earnings analysis for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. go to 68.40%.

Insider trade positions for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [RNR]