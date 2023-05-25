Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] moved up 20.37: Why It’s Important

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] closed the trading session at $95.36 on 05/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.30, while the highest price level was $96.115. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Operational Progress and Clinical Development Programs.

SKYCLARYS® Approved by FDA in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 151.01 percent and weekly performance of 16.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 162.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 89.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, RETA reached to a volume of 3473847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $112.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2423.42.

RETA stock trade performance evaluation

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, RETA shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.83, while it was recorded at 83.03 for the last single week of trading, and 51.08 for the last 200 days.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12546.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14074.95.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -48.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.92. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$971,654 per employee.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]: Insider Ownership positions