Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] is 32.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] price surged by 6.96 percent to reach at $2.93. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences:.

The J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 2924066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Rapid7 Inc. shares reached a high of $45.7125 and dropped to a low of $41.17 until finishing in the latest session at $45.00.

The one-year RPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.45. The average equity rating for RPD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $52.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPD in the course of the last twelve months was 78.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, RPD shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.23, while it was recorded at 44.31 for the last single week of trading, and 43.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rapid7 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.59. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.20.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.00. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$47,547 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] Insider Position Details