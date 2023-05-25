Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Stock trading around $3.99 per share: What’s Next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.99% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.47%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, ORGO stock dropped by -30.61%. The average equity rating for ORGO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $505.73 million, with 131.08 million shares outstanding and 64.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ORGO stock reached a trading volume of 2870901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.47. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 103.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.42 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +74.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 7.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.60. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $15,080 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 2.41%.

