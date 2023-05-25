Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Revenue clocked in at $166.40 million, down -44.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Organigram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] price plunged by -10.05 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram to Enter German Market Supplying Sanity Group.

Organigram to supply the medical division of German cannabis company Sanity Group with high-quality medical flower for distribution in Germany.

Germany is expected to legalize recreational cannabis and remains the largest addressable cannabis market in Europe as a result.

A sum of 3978625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 861.02K shares. Organigram Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.502 and dropped to a low of $0.4323 until finishing in the latest session at $0.45.

The average equity rating for OGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organigram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

OGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, OGI shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5595, while it was recorded at 0.4928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8373 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Organigram Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.08 and a Gross Margin at -9.42. Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.80.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Organigram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Organigram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Insider Position Details