Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain 15.05% so far this year. What now?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] gained 6.28% on the last trading session, reaching $2.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Nextdoor Reveals the Winners of the #LoveYourNeighborhood Photography Competition, Capturing the Essence of Community.

Five outstanding photographs were selected from more than 35,000 entries, showcasing the heart, soul, beauty, and local businesses of neighborhoods nationwide.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the winners of the second #LoveYourNeighborhood photography competition. Neighbors across the country submitted over 35,000 photographs, capturing the friendly faces, furry creatures, special places, and unique flavors of the communities they call home. This year’s Grand Prize winner was Jose Soares from Florida, representing the #NeighborhoodCreatures category, for his photo of more than 30 dogs smiling into the camera to celebrate their canine buddy’s birthday.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. represents 373.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $907.43 million with the latest information. KIND stock price has been found in the range of $2.22 to $2.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 953.41K shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 3003420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for KIND stock

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.16, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.02. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.82.

Return on Total Capital for KIND is now -19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.08. Additionally, KIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] managed to generate an average of -$195,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]