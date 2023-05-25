Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] gain 113.96% so far this year. What now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] plunged by -$1.96 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.92 during the day while it closed the day at $7.51. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Navitas Semiconductor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock has also loss -9.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVTS stock has inclined by 30.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.26% and gained 113.96% year-on date.

The market cap for NVTS stock reached $1.21 billion, with 156.79 million shares outstanding and 96.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 13616466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $9.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

NVTS stock trade performance evaluation

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -317.74 and a Gross Margin at +11.64. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +198.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVTS is now -51.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.72. Additionally, NVTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.00%.

