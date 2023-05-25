Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] is -0.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] price surged by 0.30 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM that MUFG expands technology banking coverage team.

Bob Blee, Brian Boatman, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Shuhy, and John Atanasoff join MUFG.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Significant team expansion includes addition of at least 20 new team members to support MUFG’s commitment to the innovation ecosystem.

A sum of 4861188 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.08M shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $6.67 and dropped to a low of $6.47 until finishing in the latest session at $6.62.

The one-year MUFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.57. The average equity rating for MUFG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $8.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 88.13.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details