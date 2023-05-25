Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain 50.67% so far this year. What now?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM that Phase 2 Data from “ASTRAEUS” Trial of Mereo BioPharma’s Alvelestat in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-associated Lung Disease Presented at the 2023 American Thoracic Society International Conference.

Consistent with previously reported biomarker analyses, alvelestat demonstrated significant and consistent reductions in all three biomarkers related to AATD-LD disease activity: blood neutrophil elastase (NE), Aα-val360 and the elastin breakdown product, desmosine. Low – and high-dose alvelestat significantly suppressed NE activity compared to baseline (-83.5% and -93.3%, p=0.023 and p<0.001 respectively) and versus placebo (p=0.001 and p<0.001). In the high dose arm, Aα-val360 and desmosine progressively decreased from baseline, -22.7% (p=0.004) and -13.2% (p=0.045) respectively, with significant reductions compared to placebo as well (p=0.001 and p=0.041). The low dose did not generate consistent changes in Aα-val360 or desmosine. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock has also loss -13.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MREO stock has inclined by 20.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.22% and gained 50.67% year-on date. The market cap for MREO stock reached $141.23 million, with 124.99 million shares outstanding and 124.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 3074742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.74. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0295, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9521 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Insider Ownership positions