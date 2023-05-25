Market cap of Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] reaches 207.35M – now what?

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -8.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.43. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Terran Orbital Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Satellite Manufacturing Facility.

94,000-square-foot facility developed by W. P. Carey will help fast-growing satellite manufacturer bolster production capacity.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or “the Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, and W. P. Carey, one of the largest U.S. net lease REITs with over 1,400 properties across the U.S. and Europe, broke ground this morning on a 94,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art satellite manufacturing facility located at 4 Goodyear in Irvine, Calif. In partnership with Terran Orbital, W. P. Carey will redevelop one of its outdated office properties into a new, Class A industrial facility, which will serve as Terran Orbital’s fifth production facility. Demolition of the existing building commenced in February 2023, and the project is expected to be completed in January 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5443298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Terran Orbital Corporation stands at 7.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.15%.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $207.35 million, with 144.06 million shares outstanding and 75.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 5443298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7380, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3191 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]