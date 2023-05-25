Market cap of QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK] reaches 5.40M – now what?

QualTek Services Inc. [NASDAQ: QTEK] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -38.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM that QualTek to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth Through Consensual Financial Restructuring.

Continues to Operate Business as Usual and Serve Customers Across Business Segments.

Restructuring Transactions to Reduce Debt by $307 million and Provide $40 million of New Liquidity to Execute Business Plan.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4144322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QualTek Services Inc. stands at 18.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.89%.

The market cap for QTEK stock reached $5.40 million, with 24.68 million shares outstanding and 15.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 302.69K shares, QTEK reached a trading volume of 4144322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for QualTek Services Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has QTEK stock performed recently?

QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.02. With this latest performance, QTEK shares dropped by -56.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2808, while it was recorded at 0.1625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8728 for the last 200 days.

QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.27 and a Gross Margin at +4.00. QualTek Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06.

QualTek Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QualTek Services Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for QualTek Services Inc. [QTEK]