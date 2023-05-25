Market cap of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] reaches 2.71B – now what?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] traded at a high on 05/24/23, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.15. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4099114 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordstrom Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $2.71 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4099114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 15.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 10.53%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]