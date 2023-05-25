Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 5.54B – now what?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] traded at a high on 05/24/23, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.12. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:10 AM that Futu Holdings Announces Q1 2023 Results, Revenues Up 52.3% YoY.

Trading platform Futubull and its sister brand serve 20 million users worldwide, growing user engagement with deeper presence.

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) (“Futu” or the “Company”), a leading tech-driven digitalized brokerage and wealth management platform, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company recorded US$318.5 million (HK$2.5 billion) total revenues and US$161.5 million (HK$1.268 billion) non-GAAP adjusted net income.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3846854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Futu Holdings Limited stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $5.54 billion, with 139.38 million shares outstanding and 75.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 3846854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $57.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.87.

How has FUTU stock performed recently?

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.25, while it was recorded at 38.81 for the last single week of trading, and 46.68 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.87 and a Gross Margin at +86.92. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

Insider trade positions for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]