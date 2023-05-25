Market cap of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] reaches 30.86M – now what?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.2129 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM that CISO Global and Ransomware Pioneer Halcyon Join Forces.

New alliance showcases strengths of each; CISO Global with its security and compliance services and Halcyon with its first-of-its-kind platform designed specifically to defeat ransomware .

CISO Global, (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leading cybersecurity and compliance provider, and Halcyon, the world’s first cyber resilience platform, have joined forces to better enable enterprises to ward off ransomware and extortion attacks. Both companies will now offer each other’s services to deliver integrated offerings designed from day-one to defeat ransomware and address other pressing cybersecurity concerns, such as malware and phishing.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock has also gained 2.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CISO stock has declined by -70.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.27% and lost -91.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CISO stock reached $30.86 million, with 147.80 million shares outstanding and 57.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 4348772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CISO stock trade performance evaluation

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2629, while it was recorded at 0.2064 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8654 for the last 200 days.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.19 and a Gross Margin at +5.85. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]: Insider Ownership positions