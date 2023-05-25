Market cap of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] reaches 96.61B – now what?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a low on 05/24/23, posting a -2.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.78. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM that CPKC releases selected combined historical data; begins reporting consolidated weekly data.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today released selected combined historical financial information for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 reflecting CPKC results as if the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern had occurred as at Jan. 1, 2022.

This information has been furnished on a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions and regulatory authorities in Canada (filed as an “Other” document on SEDAR). Additionally, CPKC released certain additional combined historical data related to operating metrics and historical revenue performance, available on CPKC’s investor website (investor.cpkcr.com). Beginning today, CPKC will report its weekly key metrics on a consolidated basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3075543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 2.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $96.61 billion, with 930.70 million shares outstanding and 929.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 3075543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $118.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.69, while it was recorded at 80.49 for the last single week of trading, and 76.82 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.34%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]