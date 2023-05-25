Market cap of Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] reaches 6.63B – now what?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.95 during the day while it closed the day at $12.48. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Alamos Gold Announces Closing of Manitou Gold Acquisition.

“We are very pleased to announce the closing of the Manitou Gold acquisition through which we are more than tripling our land package around the Island Gold Mine and adding significant exploration potential in a relatively underexplored segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGI stock has inclined by 24.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.67% and gained 23.44% year-on date.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $6.63 billion, with 396.95 million shares outstanding and 391.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 2878478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 60.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AGI stock trade performance evaluation

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alamos Gold Inc. go to -13.89%.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Insider Ownership positions