Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Is Currently -3.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] loss -3.37% or -0.34 points to close at $9.74 with a heavy trading volume of 3109904 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Second quarter sales of $212.8 million, a decrease of 6.7% from the prior year period.

Comparable sales in the second quarter declined 13.5% compared to the prior year period, driven by the normalization of the seasonal purchasing cycle to pre-pandemic patterns and adverse weather.

It opened the trading session at $10.20, the shares rose to $10.26 and dropped to $9.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LESL points out that the company has recorded -37.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 3109904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $13.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]