Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] moved down -5.60: Why It’s Important

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] slipped around -4.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.05 at the close of the session, down -5.60%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Introduces Lattice Insights Training Portal to Empower FPGA Application Design and Development.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its official training portal ‘Lattice Insights™’ to enable customers and partners to maximize their low power FPGA experience. Developed by FPGA and training experts, Lattice Insights offers a variety of learning plans, a robust lesson library, and customizable, interactive instructor-led trainings covering all aspects of FPGA-based development, including silicon, software, solutions, boards, and more.

“Lattice Insights is designed to provide our customers with comprehensive content and hands-on training to help expand their expertise and bring advanced solutions to market, whether they’ve worked with FPGAs for years or if it’s their first time,” said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Lattice. “We believe this portal will serve as an invaluable asset for anyone who wants to learn more about FPGAs and how to best leverage Lattice technology for their application design and development needs.”.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 17.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LSCC Stock saw the intraday high of $78.41 and lowest of $75.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.82, which means current price is +19.78% above from all time high which was touched on 03/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 3847086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $98.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 49.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.76, while it was recorded at 81.72 for the last single week of trading, and 70.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

