Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] Stock trading around $10.26 per share: What’s Next?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [NASDAQ: KVSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.24%.

Over the last 12 months, KVSA stock rose by 5.12%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $415.02 million, with 40.49 million shares outstanding and 30.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.38K shares, KVSA stock reached a trading volume of 3604180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KVSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, KVSA shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. [KVSA] Insider Position Details