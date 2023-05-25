Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain 6.86% so far this year. What now?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] plunged by -$33.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $425.73 during the day while it closed the day at $415.92. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Intuit Reports Third Quarter Results and Raises Total Company Full Year Guidance.

Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 21 Percent; Consumer Group Revenue Reflects Unique Tax Season.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30.

Intuit Inc. stock has also loss -3.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTU stock has inclined by 0.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.91% and gained 6.86% year-on date.

The market cap for INTU stock reached $117.11 billion, with 281.00 million shares outstanding and 272.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 6656554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $487.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 13.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTU stock trade performance evaluation

Intuit Inc. [INTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 432.81, while it was recorded at 442.70 for the last single week of trading, and 416.18 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $119,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 14.66%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Insider Ownership positions