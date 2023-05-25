Immutep Limited [IMMP] moved up 6.52: Why It’s Important

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.45 at the close of the session, up 6.52%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Immutep Announces Promising New Clinical Data from Triple Combination Therapy in INSIGHT-003 Trial.

Efti plus standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer is well tolerated and continues to show promising initial signals of efficacy.

Immutep Limited stock is now 40.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMMP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.74 and lowest of $2.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.90, which means current price is +63.33% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, IMMP reached a trading volume of 3388399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMP shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

Immutep Limited [IMMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 47.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.75, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

