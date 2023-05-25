ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell -49.51% so far this year. What now?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] loss -8.24% on the last trading session, reaching $2.56 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET) at the Marriott Marquis, New York.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.immunitybio.com. Management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings.

ImmunityBio Inc. represents 428.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06 billion with the latest information. IBRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.54 to $2.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 2933194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1759.96.

Trading performance analysis for IBRX stock

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.74. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]